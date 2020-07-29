Global  
 

Violent clashes at protests across U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
[NFA] Right wing demonstrators fought with counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH [Video]

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Pro-Trump Proud Boys Group in Violent Fight with Black Lives Matter Protesters

 In the event you think this presidential election will not trigger violence ... watch this video. The Proud Boys group made its presence known Saturday in the..
Bald eagle takes out EGLE’s drone because it’s 2020 and irony is dead

A bald eagle beat the crap out of a government drone mapping the..
Far-right demonstrators, counter-protesters and police clash in multiple states

 Fights broke out at demonstrations in Michigan and Georgia Saturday. Among those involved: far-right Proud Boys, counter-protesters and police.
AP Top Stories Aug. 15 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Aug. 15: Police move in after fights at Georgia protest; Protests in Belarus at spot where demonstrator died; Giant panda..
Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West

 A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado...
Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue letter collection boxes as it faces intense pressure. The pressure is mostly to deal with millions of mail-in ballots this fall, according to union officials. Last week the USPS removed letter collection boxes in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.

The fine art of cuddling

 Los Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because there IS a..
LAPD releases bodycam video of violent clashes with protesters in Fairfax district in May [Video]

LAPD releases bodycam video of violent clashes with protesters in Fairfax district in May

Newly released videos from protests in May show intense encounters between activists and Los Angeles police officers and shine new light on two of the most controversial moments of the unrest.

Clashes and fire in Beirut night of protests [Video]

Clashes and fire in Beirut night of protests

Violent protests gripped the city for a second straight day following the devastating explosion that killed more than 150 people.

Federal Officers To Leave Portland [Video]

Federal Officers To Leave Portland

Federal officers will be leaving Portland, Oregon, after weeks of violent clashes with anti-racism protesters.

