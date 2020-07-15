Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. People living in the border areas have been badly affected by the Pakistan shelling. Many have even lost their family members to the firing by the Pakistan Army . A local resident from Poonch said that Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have the guts to face the Indian Army. He said Pakistan has been resorting to these tactics for many years now and added that he lost three people of his family to Pakistan shelling. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10. Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has been giving a befitting response to provocations by the Pakistan Army and also helping the border residents. Watch this video for all the details.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Army's 38 Rashtriya Rifles on July 22 busted a terrorist hideout during a cordon and search operation in Rajouri's Thanamandi area. In a joint operation they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area. They recovered 1 Pika gun, 1 Chinese Pistol, 168 Pika rounds, 47 AK rounds and 2 UBGL grenades recovered.
Construction work on a 54 kilometre highway which will connect Budhal to Rajouri is underway in Rajouri. The highway is being constructed under the supervision of Border Roads Organisation's 31 BRTF 110 RCC. Through the construction work, thousands of labourers have earned jobs in the time of this pandemic. More than 85 villages and people living in far-flung hilly areas will be connected.
Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), construction work of houses for needy is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Around 635 houses are under construction in municipality areas. One of the residents thanked government for the developmental work.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). Dhoni fulfilled his patrolling duties for about 15 days in Kashmir in 2019. Dhoni served as part of Victor Force and undertook guard & post duty too. Dhoni was awarded the honor by the Indian Army in 2011. The former Indian captain is also a qualified paratrooper. Dhoni completed five parachute training jumps in 2015 from Indian Army aircraft. Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
