A true Princess: Princess Charlotte 'loves wearing a tiara'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s
A true Princess: Princess Charlotte 'loves wearing a tiara'
A royal insider has claimed that Princess Charlotte loves wearing her toy tiara.
