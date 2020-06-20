Global  
 

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Dhoni, Raina in Puri

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s
Legendary wicketkeeper batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led India to numerous big victories including world cups, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Batsman and Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings team mate Suresh Raina also bid adieu to blue jersey on August 15.

Raina's announcement came minutes after MS Dhoni's declared his retirement.

Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art of cricketers in Odisha's Puri to pay homage on August 16.

Padma Shri Awardee created the art with a message- 'Will miss your amazing shots incredible Dhoni and amazing Raina'.

Around 3 tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art.

