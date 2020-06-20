Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Dhoni, Raina in Puri

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a farewell match. He said, "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match." Earlier, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, suggested a farewell match for Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge." Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase. Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013). Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.
