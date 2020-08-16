Global  
 

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital.

He was 71.

President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend.

Robert Trump had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Part of his duties including overseeing the organization's Atlantic City casinos.


