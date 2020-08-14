US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital.

He was 71.

President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend.

Robert Trump had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Part of his duties including overseeing the organization's Atlantic City casinos.

In June, Robert Trump filed a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block the publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, Fred Trump Jr.'s daughter.

According to CNN, details of Robert Trump's illness have not been released.

However, a source says he had been sick for several months.