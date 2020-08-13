Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism.

CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen.

Kamala Harris.

Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage.

Sen.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US election: Donald Trump suggests Kamala Harris, a US citizen, is ineligible to be vice president

US election: Donald Trump suggests Kamala Harris, a US citizen, is ineligible to be vice president Donald Trump has turned birther again, suggesting the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president,...
New Zealand Herald - Published

'You're stuck in 2016': Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's 'lazy' insults for Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate this...
Mashable - Published

Biden, Harris lash out at Trump at debut of historic VP choice

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pushed past their one-time political rivalry Wednesday to deliver an...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Time to buy Bitcoin: ex-Prudential CEO George Ball [Video]

Time to buy Bitcoin: ex-Prudential CEO George Ball

George Ball, now CEO of Sanders Morris Harris, says Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies could soon become sought after as a safe-haven asset. He tells Fred Katayama why he thinks many wealthy investors..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:19Published
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published