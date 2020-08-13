Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism.
CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen.
Kamala Harris.
Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage.
Sen.
Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.
Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.
