Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism.

CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen.

Kamala Harris.

Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage.

Sen.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.

Harris is the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party ticket.

Trump is running the most racially-charged presidential campaign that America has seen since the 1968 run of former Alabama Gov.

George Wallace.

