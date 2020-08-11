3 Austin Area Police Officers Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home
Three police officers in the Cedar Park, Texas were shot Sunday while responding to a call at a home, police said.
james1066 RT @dave1agar: This is just north of Austin, Tx. Multiple Cedar Park police officers shot while responding to call on Sunday afternoon http… 2 minutes ago
Katrina Evington RT @CBSDFW: #UPDATE: Police in Cedar Park, Texas say three officers were shot and that they are currently stable at a local hospital. https… 2 minutes ago
Menno Kools RT @LucyTrumplican: Multiple Austin Area Police Officers Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/wHpbf4IZab 3 minutes ago
Nicky Gomez RT @KevinOlivasMedi: .@cbsaustin: Multiple police officers shot in Austin, Texas area community of Cedar Park: https://t.co/rhGYAW3Lyi 4 minutes ago
beautifulmessyball RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING: Multiple Austin area police officers shot, suspect barricaded in home https://t.co/Dflylq7ccU 5 minutes ago
gaa 3 Austin Area Police Officers Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/pJfj6ooyoB 6 minutes ago
FreedomRocks 3 Austin Area Police Officers Shot, Suspect Barricaded In Home – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/oHuRbZRYLM 7 minutes ago
CBSDFW #UPDATE: Police in Cedar Park, Texas say three officers were shot and that they are currently stable at a local hos… https://t.co/udTenvH1Ls 13 minutes ago
Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailerThis is the moment Las Vegas cops shoot an armed gunman dead when he took a woman hostage in a trailer park after a chase.The incident took place in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road in..
Police attend scene after New York man shot outside bar in BrooklynNYPD confirmed that a man was been shot outside a bar on Saint Marks Ave and Schenectady Ave in Brooklyn on Wednesday (August 12).
The 77th Precinct tweeted: "Officers are on the scene of a..
Police raid lesbian nightclub 'flouting social distancing rules' in ThailandFootage shows a police raid on a lesbian nightclub allegedly breaking coronavirus rules in Pattaya, eastern Thailand.
Officers acting on complaints from neighbours stormed The Blossom Fifty Nine..