At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At San Antonio Flea Market

Peninsula Flea Market, a bright spot for vendors in an otherwise bleak summer, continues on with guidelines



Peninsula Flea Market, a bright spot for vendors in an otherwise bleak summer, continues on with guidelines Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:15 Published 2 days ago

Texas Man Hospitalized With COVID-19 Marries Fiancée While In Medical Center ICU



A Texas man who fell ill with COVID-19 the week he was supposed to marry his fianceé was still able to say 'I do' thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago