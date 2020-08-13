Global  
 

At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At San Antonio Flea Market

At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At San Antonio Flea Market

At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At San Antonio Flea Market

At least five people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a flea market in San Antonio on Sunday, officials said.

San Antonio fire chief Russell Johnson said maybe 100 shots were fired into the crowded parking area...
