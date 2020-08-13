At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At San Antonio Flea Market
At least five people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a flea market in San Antonio on Sunday, officials said.
Peninsula Flea Market, a bright spot for vendors in an otherwise bleak summer, continues on with guidelinesPeninsula Flea Market, a bright spot for vendors in an otherwise bleak summer, continues on with guidelines
Texas Man Hospitalized With COVID-19 Marries Fiancée While In Medical Center ICUA Texas man who fell ill with COVID-19 the week he was supposed to marry his fianceé was still able to say 'I do' thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers. Katie Johnston reports.
Fatal Shooting In San Francisco SoMaThe suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday was still at large Thursday, according to police.