Video Credit: WTHI - Published 10 minutes ago

Local congregations.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Vigo county students will return to their school return to their school buildings this week.

Before that happens... district leaders are sharing their plans -- and hopes -- for the school year... and local congregations are praying for the safety of students... teachers... and staff.

News 10's dominic miranda leads-off our coverage of how coronavirus is impacting the wabash valley with more from "back-to-school sunday."

[take pkg incue: finally... outcue: soc duration:1:51] do} finally... students in vigo county can look forward to a sliver of normalcy.

Two local churches here in vigo county made sure to do their part and held "back to school sunday" services sunday morning.

They wanted to give their best wishes to the students for this upcoming school year.

Pk} irwin nat soun} "pray that we do not have to go back to remote learning.

And if we do have to go back to remote learning.

Pray that that goes well" praying for a safe school year.

That was the focus of both emmanuel church in west terre haute... and northside community church on sunday morning.

Superintendent of vigo county schools dr. rob haworth and president of the school board hank irwin... were asked to share some words on the upcoming school year at each church respectively.

Dr. haworth says he appreciated the opportunity to spread a message of faith and hope .

"this is an exciting time for our children as they look to return to school.

But this year we have not just the excitement of a new school year.

We have the fear that surrounds the school year with covid 19."

Any students or staff in attendance on sunday was asked to come to the front of the church.

The congregation prayed for them and a safe school year.

Dr. haworth agrees...and says there is a lot to look forward to amid all the uncertainty.

"covid is always on our mind.

But we want to get back to the business of educating our children and the experiences that school brings beyond just the academic year.

And we get started on tuesday."

Do} dr. haworth said in his speech sunday morning...we have to all come together...have some faith...and most importantly keep all students and staff safe this school year.

And he's excited to get started.

In terre haute, dm, news 10.