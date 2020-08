Students at two more Martin County schools shift to remote learning due to coronavirus

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:07s - Published 6 minutes ago

The Martin County School District announced that two more schools are having students transition to remote learning due to coronavirus.



WEEK OF CLASSES... A THIRDSCHOOL IS IMPACTED BY THECORONAVIRUS.

TWO CLASSROOMS ATJ-D PARKER ELEMENTARY INSTUART ARE MAKING THE SWITCHTO REMOTE LEARNING AFTER TWOSCHOOL EMPLOYEES REPORTEDEXPERIENCING SYMPTOMS RELATEDTO COVID-19 THIS WEEKEND.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S DEREK LOWE ISIN MARTIN COUNTY WITH MORE ONWHAT THIS MEANS.ACCORDING TO THE MARTIN COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT, THATTRANSITION TO REMOTE LEARNINGWILL TAKE PLACE FOR 14 DAYEFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

THESCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS ALONGWITH THE TWO EMPLOYEES SHOWINGSYMPTOMS OF COVID 19, 26STUDENTS WILL NOW HAVE TOQUARANTINE.

SCHHOL BOARDLEADERS SAY AFTER THE MARTINCOUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHRECEIVED CONFIRMATION THATCRITERIA HAD BEEN MET, THEDISTRICT BEGAN TO NOTIFYFAMILIES ABOUT THE TRANSITIONTO REMOTE LEARNING.

THROUGHTHE FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL THEREARE NOW 4 CLASSROOMS AND 1 BUSROUTE THAT HAVE BEEN IMPACTEDAFTER STUDENTS AND EMPLOYEESHAVE SHOWN CORONAVIRUSSYMPTOMS. THE SCHOOL DISTRICTIS URGING ALL STUDENTS ANDEMPLOYEES WHO ARE EITHER SICK,OR LIVING WITH SOMEONE WHO ISSYMPTOMATIC OR AWAITING COVIDTEST RESULTS TO STAY HOME.REPORTING IN STUART, IM DEREKLOWE.

