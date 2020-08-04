Global  
 

'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

Democrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider "rising stars," including one-time vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams, on Tuesday, the second night of the party's nominating convention.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Democrats prepare for unconventional convention

 This week’s Democratic National Convention will be virtual for the first time in history because of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent CBS News battleground..
Trump administration accused of election interference over changes to Postal Service

 President Trump is facing new accusations that his administration is trying to interfere in the upcoming election by crippling the post office. Congressional..
Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work [Video]

Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work

Democrats may bring the House of Representatives back as early as next week to discuss some of the issues facing the United States Postal Service. House members are being roundly criticized in their districts during this recess period for not coming back and trying to do something about this postal issue. CNN reports the possibility arises amid the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in November.

Stacey Abrams, Conor Lamb among 17 'rising stars' to speak in DNC keynote address

 Stacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb are among 17 Democratic "rising stars" who will speak at the Keynote Address during the DNC on Tuesday.
Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams [Video]

Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail instead of traditional in-person voting.

Stacey Abrams, Conor Lamb among 17 'rising stars' to speak in DNC keynote address

Stacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb are among 17 Democratic "rising stars" who will speak at the Keynote...
