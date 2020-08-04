'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

Democrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider "rising stars," including one-time vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams, on Tuesday, the second night of the party's nominating convention.
Democrats may bring the House of Representatives back as early as next week to discuss some of the issues facing the United States Postal Service. House members are being roundly criticized in their districts during this recess period for not coming back and trying to do something about this postal issue. CNN reports the possibility arises amid the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in November.
Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail instead of traditional in-person voting.