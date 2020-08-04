'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work



Democrats may bring the House of Representatives back as early as next week to discuss some of the issues facing the United States Postal Service. House members are being roundly criticized in their districts during this recess period for not coming back and trying to do something about this postal issue. CNN reports the possibility arises amid the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in November.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970