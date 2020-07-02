High-speed mobile data services restored in JandK's Udhampur, Ganderbal on trial

High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 for post-paid sim cardholders.
According to the order, the trial period which begins from 09:00 pm August 16 will stay in force till September 08, 2020, unless it is modified earlier.
Internet speed in other districts in the Union Territory will however be restricted to 2G only.
Locals welcomed Government's move.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of both districts have been asked to communicate these directions to the service providers with immediate effect and ensure their implementation.
Earlier on August 11, the Supreme Court had disposed off a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet service in the Union Territory.
A bench headed by NV Ramana also asked the Centre to file a reply on the intervention application filed in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.
The contempt petition was filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that the top court's earlier orders are not being complied with by concerned authorities.
During the hearing, the Central government submitted that the Committee, set up to review the restoration of 4G internet service, is considering to allow the same in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that delimitation exercise is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and country is committed for completion. "Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there," said PM Modi.
Grape farmers of Kashmir's Ganderbal are getting benefits of Centre's various schemes. Because of these schemes production of grapes has increased and profits are likely to go up. Ganderbal district is famous for its grape but in recent time farmers suffered due to incorrect methods. Department of Floriculture took cognizance is providing assistance. After getting Union Territory status Jammu and Kashmir's agricultural development gained momentum.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, security was beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police were seen checking vehicles at several places in the capital. India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day this year. Watch the video for more details.
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.
Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on July 09 said the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari by terrorists a day earlier seems like a pre-planned attack since he had adequate security. "He had adequate security, but there was negligence on part of on-duty personnel. All 10 personnel on duty suspended. Probe is on. After analysis of CCTV footage, it seems like a pre-planned attack," said Kumar. Along with Wasim, who was the former district president of BJP, his father and brother were also killed by terrorists in Bandipora on July 08.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on July 4 visited the residence of a civilian, who was killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sopore on July 1. He was accompanied by other senior police officers during the visit. IGP Kumar paid condolences to the family members and prayed for the departed soul. A jawan had also died while three personnel were injured in encounter. The civilian was killed by terrorists on July 1 in Sopore. Heart-wrenching images of a 3-year-old boy, grandson of the deceased had emerged from the encounter site.
Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was performed in JandK's Humhama on July 02. He lost his life in a terrorist attack in JandK's Sopore on July 01. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with officers and jawans of police and security forces paid floral tribute to fallen CRPF jawan. Terrorists fired upon CRPF patrolling party and in the attack a civilian also lost his life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par..
