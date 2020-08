DNC kicks off tomorrow with Nevada state senator set to speak

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:23s - Published 7 minutes ago

CONVENTION KICKS OFF TOMORROWWITH A NEVADAN IN THESPOTLIGHT.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ SPOKE WITH YVANNACANCELA .SHE'S THE FIRST LATINA TO SERVEIN THE STATE SENATE - AND ARISING STAR IN THE DEMOCRATICPARTY.PROFILE - PKG I'M HERE INSENATE DISTRICT TEN - WHICHINCLUDES THE LAS VEGAS STRIP.THIS IS WHERE POLITICS BEGINSFOR STATE SENATOR YVANNACANCELA.NOW, HER WORK IS GETTINGATTENTION ON A NATIONAL LEVEL.TUESDAY WILL BE AN IMPORTANTDAY IN STATE SENATOR YVANNACANCELA.SHE WILL BE ONE OF 17 "RISINGSTARS" KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AT THEDEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION.SOT "I'M SO HONORED TO BEPART OF A GROUP OF LEADERS THATARE DOING INCREDIBLE ALL ACROSSTHE COUNTY AND TO GET TPREPRESENT NEVADA IF GOING TO BESOMETHING SPECIAL FOR THE RESTOF MY LIFE"IT'S A POSITION THAT YEARS AGO,SHE COULD NOT HAVE IMAGINED.SOT "IT WAS NOT SOMETHING IEVEN DREAMED ABOUT TO BE ANELECTED OFFICER, BUT WHEN TRUMPBECAME PRESIDENT, IT WAS CLEARTO ME THAT THE THINGS THAT ISPENT MY CAREER FIGHTING FOR,WORKERS' RIGHTS, IMMIGRANTSRIGHT, HIGH QUALITY AFFORDABLEHEALTHCARE, AND I HAD ANOPPORTUNITY TO PUT MY NAMETHERE TO BE APPOINTED TO THESTATE SENATE." CANCELA SAYSSHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORELOCAL LATINAS IN POSITIONS OFPOWER."THE DOOR THAT WAS OPEN FOR MEHAS TO BE TORN UP ITS HINGESFOR THE NEXT GENERATIONS, IWANT TO SEE MORE LATINAS INOFFICE, I WANT TO SEE MORELATINAS IN BUSINESS, I WANT TOSEE MORE LATINAS GRADUATINGFROM OUR HIGHER EDUCATIONINSTITUTIONS.AND AS FOR THAT VISION - SOMESAY CANCELA IS PAVING A PATHGRADUATE OF THE UNLV LAWSCHOOL.AS FOR HER POLITICAL FUTURE,SHE TOLD ME THAT WHILE SHE'SCURRENTLY PARTICIPATING IN JOEBIDEN'S CAMPAIGN, SHE'S ALSOTAKING ONE DAY AT A TIME."THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION" WILL BE AIRING...RIGHT HERE....ONCHANNEL 13...THAT STARTS.... AT.... 7 P-M...AND THEN...STAY TUNED FOR A SPECIALEDITION...OF 13 ACTION NEWS...AT 10 P-M...WHERE WILL BE TALKING TO.....TOP NEVADA DEMOCRATS...ABOUT 20-20!

AND THEN....AUGUST -24-TH THROUGH THE -27-TH...WATCH 13 ACTION NEWS.....FOR SPECIAL COVERAGE.....OF "THE REPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION"!