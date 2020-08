Video Of 'Fire Tornado' Taken Near Loyalton Fire Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:18s - Published 5 minutes ago The fire tornado was so large it is said to have created its own thunderstorm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Joseph @justin4asu @JediASU Not sure why the video was taken down but the fire tornado happened https://t.co/XuISu6t82h 1 day ago

Related videos from verified sources 'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community



California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 5 hours ago Loyalton Firenado



Here is the video shot by Tasha Joy featuring the firenado that developed as part of the Loyalton Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest. Credit: KHSL Published 9 hours ago