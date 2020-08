Family on Slopes of Mount Diablo Sees Lightning Spark Blaze Near Their Home Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:16s - Published 6 minutes ago Family on Slopes of Mount Diablo Sees Lightning Spark Blaze Near Their Home Sunday's surprising thunderstorm lit up the foothills beneath Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. One family had a front-row seat -- close enough to hear and feel the lightning. John Ramos reports. (8-16-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Up-close with lightning and sound of Mount Sinabung's eruption in Indonesia



This is an up-close look at the spew of ash, accompanied by thunderous lightning as Mount Sinabung erupts on August 10. The footage was filmed in the village of Naman Teran, North Sumatra province.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29 Published 5 days ago Raw Video: CHP Helicopter Rescues Injured Mount Diablo Hiker



A hiker who fell and seriously injured himself on a trail on Mount Diablo was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Monday evening. (7/21/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:40 Published on July 21, 2020 Lightning Crashes Backyard Barbecue



Occurred on June 24, 2020 / Evergreen, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "We were at home grilling for dinner with some friends. Storms were moving in from the west, the camera faces east, as I was.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:30 Published on June 29, 2020