Addai Lewellen grabs a one-handed interception Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 weeks ago Addai Lewellen grabs a one-handed interception 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend There's a good chance that names like odell beckham jr or deandre hopkins come to mind... try this one on for size... addai lewellen... pioneer hosted northwestern yesterday at the pit in royal center indiana... quarterback rolls right under pressure and lets it fly... oh my goodness... the senior with a full extension run it back let's watch it in slow mo.... lewellen has one d-1 offer from valpo... keep your eye on him this season... alright over to major league baseball cubs hosting





