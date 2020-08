IDOC response to coronavirus spread among inmates Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:21s - Published 19 minutes ago IDOC response to coronavirus spread among inmates This is Idaho Department of Corrections officials' response to the coronavirus spread among inmates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THANKS FOR JOININGUS TONIGHT.. IMMADELINE WHITE.THE IDAHODEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS HASBEEN HIT HARD BYTHE CORONAVIRUS --GIVING THE PRISONSYSTEM ITS FAIRSHARE OFCHALLENGES DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.A 65-YEAR OLDINMATE WITHUNDERLYING HEALTHISSUES... DIED JULY29TH -- A WEEKAFTER BEINGTRANSPORTED TOTHE HOSPITAL.WE'RE TOLDFACTORS OF THISSPREAD INCLUDETHE CLOSE-QUARTERLIVINGARRANGEMENTS...ANDOVERCROWDING.IDOCREPRESENTATIVESSAY THEY HAVECONDUCTED MORETHAN FOURTHOUSANDCORONAVIRUSTESTS.THEY SAY THEY'VESEPARATED INMATESWHO TESTEDPOSITIVE FROM THEREST OF THEPOPULATION... SETUP MEDICAL TENTSFOR QUARANTINEPURPOSES... ANDREQUIRED NEWINMATESQUARANTINE FORFOURTEEN DAYSBEFORE ENTERINGTHE SYSTEM."THE MOVEMENT HASDEFINITELY SLOWEDAS WE'VEIMPLEMENTED THIS14-DAY QUARANTINETHAT IS CERTAINLYNEW FOR US BUTOUR GOAL IS TO GETBACK TO AS MUCHOF A NORMALOPERATION ASPOSSIBLE BUT JUSTCAN'T UNDERSCOREHOW COMPLICATEDIT GETS WHEN YOUARE THINKINGABOUT ALL OFTHOSE COVIDDYNAMICS PLUS THEREGULARCUSTODIALDYNAMICS."IDAHO DEPARTMENTOF CORRECTIONSOFFICIALS SAY THEYHAVE HAD MORETHAN ONETHOUSAND INMATESCONTRACT COVID-19.OF THOSE.... 760HAVE RECOVERED.OF THE 321 INMATESWHO CURRENTLYHAVE THE VIRUS --WE'RE TOLD 80PERCENT AREASYMPTOMATIC.





