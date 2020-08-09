Jennifer Brady wins Top Seed Open WTA event in Nicholasville
American Jennifer Brady defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in Nicholasville to win her first WTA event.
The Top Seed Open was the first WTA tourney in America since the pandemic hit.
