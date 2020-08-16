Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle Among 17 Rising Stars To Speak At Democratic National Convention



Tweets about this Liam Bradigan RT @RepKevinBoyle: So proud of my brother ⁦@RepBrendanBoyle⁩ who has been chosen by the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign to give a keynote… 13 minutes ago Karen Hepp RT @FOX29philly: Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle to give keynote address at Democratic National Convention- https://t.co/dzkjDyyxQQ 1 hour ago FOX 29 Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle to give keynote address at Democratic National Convention- https://t.co/dzkjDyyxQQ 1 hour ago Bellevue Strategies, LLC RT @CBSPhilly: The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and Joe Biden, the party's presumptive presidential nominee, has sel… 1 hour ago CBS Philly The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and Joe Biden, the party's presumptive presidential nominee… https://t.co/S5J2nDBPSN 6 hours ago Tiffany T. Wong 📎 RT @greenhousenyt: Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia congressman, said it’s no accident that mail service has become so abysmal in the key Demo… 7 hours ago