Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle Among 17 Rising Stars To Speak At Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle Among 17 Rising Stars To Speak At Democratic National Convention
Alexandria Hoff reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiamBradigan

Liam Bradigan RT @RepKevinBoyle: So proud of my brother ⁦@RepBrendanBoyle⁩ who has been chosen by the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign to give a keynote… 13 minutes ago

KarenFox29

Karen Hepp RT @FOX29philly: Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle to give keynote address at Democratic National Convention- https://t.co/dzkjDyyxQQ 1 hour ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle to give keynote address at Democratic National Convention- https://t.co/dzkjDyyxQQ 1 hour ago

PhillyAdvocates

Bellevue Strategies, LLC RT @CBSPhilly: The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and Joe Biden, the party's presumptive presidential nominee, has sel… 1 hour ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and Joe Biden, the party's presumptive presidential nominee… https://t.co/S5J2nDBPSN 6 hours ago

lonegamer78

Tiffany T. Wong 📎 RT @greenhousenyt: Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia congressman, said it’s no accident that mail service has become so abysmal in the key Demo… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC [Video]

'Rising stars' to deliver keynote address at DNC

Democrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider "rising stars," including one-time vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams, on Tuesday, the second night of the party's nominating..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle To Deliver Keynote Address At Democratic National Convention [Video]

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle To Deliver Keynote Address At Democratic National Convention

Boyle will speak on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published
Biden Heads To Convention [Video]

Biden Heads To Convention

This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published