Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Philadelphia Flyers, 08/16/2020

Hockey Night in Canada: Canadiens vs. Flyers - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Montreal Canadiens battle the Philadelphia Flyers in Game...
CBC.ca - Published

Minus head coach Claude Julien, Canadiens bounce back to dominate Flyers in Game 2

Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice, Carey Price made 30 saves for the seventh...
CBC.ca - Published

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game...
CBC.ca - Published


dylanjd98

dylan davis RT @ThePaintedLines: Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Game 3 Review @mrcrockpot, @QuibellTyson & @dylanjd98 of @PhaithfulPhans re… 51 seconds ago

ThePaintedLines

The Painted Lines Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens Game 3 Review @mrcrockpot, @QuibellTyson & @dylanjd98 of @PhaithfulPhans… https://t.co/ewBLZcKrmE 2 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Carter Hart made 23 saves, and the Flyers defeated the Canadiens 1-0 in Game 3 to take the lead in their Eastern Conference… 15 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Carter Hart made 23 saves, and the Flyers defeated the Canadiens 1-0 in Game 3 to take the lead in their Eastern Co… https://t.co/sBllk2L9VV 17 minutes ago

habsnews

Habs News [HEOTP] Round 1 Game 3: Habs vs. Flyers https://t.co/6yawzL5WCH 17 minutes ago

PeteVikes22

pete laflamme Get a summary of the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens hockey game. https://t.co/uyFSS6Knej via @ESPN App https://t.co/CmyJAIIdo3 19 minutes ago

Habzter

Habs Nation RT @hockeystatcards: #NHL GameScore Card for Philadelphia Flyers @ Montreal Canadiens on 2020-08-16: LINK: https://t.co/ruNR7Jjgv9 #FlyOr… 20 minutes ago

Duces33

Air Duces 🐍 Flyers blank Canadiens, 1-0, in Game 3 to take back series advantage https://t.co/aUrs8AYvkV 22 minutes ago


Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 08/14/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published
NHL Highlights | Canadiens @ Flyers 8/12/2020 [Video]

Extended highlights of the Montreal Canadiens at the Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published
Flyers' Quest For Stanley Cup Begins Tonight Vs. Montreal Canadiens [Video]

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:50Published