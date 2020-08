Young Democrats Of Maryland President Joseph Kitchen Found Dead, Police Say Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Young Democrats Of Maryland President Joseph Kitchen Found Dead, Police Say Joseph Kitchen, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland who had been missing for over a week, was found dead in DC, police confirmed Sunday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Polly RT @JaVonniBrustow: The President of the Maryland Young Democrats, Joseph Kitchen was found dead in his apartment despite last being seen a… 2 minutes ago Professor Copperstein RT @RachelRGonzalez: PLEASE RT The President of the Young Democrats of Maryland is missing. Please help us find my friend Joseph. https:… 3 minutes ago Droski RT @fox5dc: President of Young Democrats of Maryland reported missing for over a week https://t.co/lNr5K17rSU https://t.co/7vki5AkWAG 3 minutes ago Thomas Keepout Young Democrats Of Maryland President Joseph Kitchen Found Dead, Police Say https://t.co/8Z1nKt7KwR 5 minutes ago sharon a p Young Democrats Of Maryland President Joseph Kitchen Found Dead, Police Say. https://t.co/gTFEpeAMaP 6 minutes ago Tiffani RT @mddems: With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats… 7 minutes ago Eileen💫 RT @ABC7News: UPDATE: The president of the Maryland Young Democrats party has passed away after he went missing over a week ago, according… 7 minutes ago Allison Gordon RT @Rachel_Chason: Sad news from tonight as Joseph Kitchen's family confirms that police found him dead in his home today. Kitchen was pres… 8 minutes ago