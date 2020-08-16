LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS TEMPORARILY CLOSES ELKMONT HIGH SCHOOL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CASES

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Tonight -- parents of elkmont high school are preparing for at least a week of remote learning.

This comes after principal elizabeth cantrell announced the school would be closed for the week following several new coronavirus cases.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live after speaking with some with parents and students who had to pick up some laptops and hots spots today.

Will, the news of the closure did not surprise many and now -- just over a week after starting school -- some students are saying they fear that this is bound to last more than a week.

Hunter terry - junior, elkmont high school "i don't think we'll ever come back."

For some elkmont high school students -- sunday was a sad day as they picked up the devices they'll need for instruction this week with the school closed.

According to the district, the decision came after 10 students and 3 faculty members tested positive for coronavirus.

While the closure is only set to last a week, some students are now fearing they may have been on campus for the final time.

Preston robinson - senior, elkmont high school "that's how it happened last year.

It was two weeks then it turned into two months and then we were out."

Some say they don't learn as well virtually, and one student told me that people he knows quote "hate it."

"if students are coming to school, they obviously need the guidance from people, but it's going to be a struggle for some people."

Now students say they'll miss being around their friends and hope they'll have the chance to get back in the halls.

For parents like tina haggermaker - the news was scary but she also hopes the district finds a way to send the kids back.

Tina haggermaker - elkmont high school parent "all of us parents are worried about our kids, you know.

I've had friends that's had it and they said it ain't no joke."

Superintendent dr. randy shearouse told me the district will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the week before making a decision about