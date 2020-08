Vikings’ Irv Smith Jr. Talks Offseason, Fashion Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:11s - Published 2 days ago Vikings’ Irv Smith Jr. Talks Offseason, Fashion Irv Smith Jr. is in his second year as a professional tight end. Norman Seawright III talks to him about his offseason, a life update, and his sense of style (4:11).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bench fashion Workin’ For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets - WCCO | CBS Minnesota https://t.co/NC9aMiI0Dd UK fashion https://t.co/1MJgQJVwDN 2 days ago