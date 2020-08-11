Cadillac LYRIQ Preview

Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs.

It’s a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence.

Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique and expressive design elements.

It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach.

At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.Inside, the LYRIQ’s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.