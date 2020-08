Postponed BSU football season puts the department into a deficit; they're hopeful for a spring season

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:08s - Published 9 minutes ago

BY IT.THE LACK OFCOLLEGE FOOTBALLTHIS FALL... WILLHAVE A TREMENDOUSFINANCIAL IMPACT...NOT ONLY ON OURECONOMY... BUTALSO ON THE BOISESTATE UNIVERSITYATHLETICDEPARTMENT.AS IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER LYNSEYAMUNDSON SHOWSUS.... PLAYINGSPRING FOOTBALL...WOULD HELP THEFINANCIAL DEFICITBOISE STATE'SATHLETICDEPARTMENT ISFACING."WE HAVE TODESIGNATE THESTART AND THE ENDDATE, SO WHEN WEDO FINISH THESEASON IN THESPRING WHENEVERTHAT MIGHT BE THATWE ARE DARN SURETHAT THESE KIDSHAVE TIME TORECOVER AND THENONCE THEY STARTDO THEY HAVEENOUGH TIME TOPREPARE FOR THESEASON,"HE SAYS FIGURINGOUT TIMING FOR ASPRING FOOTBALLSEASON WILL BEMOST IMPORTANTBUT ALSO THE MOSTCHALLENGING."THE PROBLEM WITHGOING INTO JUNE,AND NOT HAVINGANOTHER CYCLE OFSPRING RECRUITING,WE HAVE ALREADYMISSED SEEN ANDEVALUATING WITHOUR OWN EYES ANDEARS A LOT OFTHESE FUTUREPLAYERS, SO WEWOULD MISS THATOPPORTUNITYAGAIN."THEIR SCHEDULEWILL ALSO DEPENDON WHAT SCHOOLSARE WILLING TO PLAYCONSIDERING RIGHTNOW FOURCONFERENCES ARETRYING TO PLAY INTHE SPRING ANDTHERE'S SIX STILLTRYING TO PLAY THISFALL."HOW THAT IS GOINGTO BE DETERMINED ITHINK IS ACONVERSATION ATTHAT POINT WITHOUR FOOTBALLCOACHES, OURTRAINERS, TEAMDOCTORS.HARSIN SAYS THAT IFSPRING BALL WERETO GO INTOJUNE...THECONFERENCEWOULD NEED TOMOVE THE START OFTHE FALL 2021SEASON BACK."THEY'RE GOING TOHAVE TO MAKEACCOMMODATIONSON THE BACK END."EVEN THOUGH THESEASON ISPOSTPONED THETEAM IS STILLHOPING TO GET BACKTO WORK LATER THISFALL."I JUST DON'T WANTTO SEND THEM HOMEFOR TWO MONTHSAND NOT DOANYTHING, THAT ISNOT THE GOAL HERE,WE WANT OURPLAYERS AROUNDOUR COACHES ANDOUR STAFF ANDTHEIR TEAMMATESBUT WE ALSO HAVETO CONTINUE TO DOIT IN A SAFE WAY,""I FEEL LIKE THIS ISTHE BEST PLACEFOR THESE GUYS TOBE, IF WE WANT TOWORK OUT ANDTRAIN, THEN I WANTTHEM TO DO THATHERE AT BOISESTATE.

WE COME INWE HAVE OURPROTOCOLS."APSEY SAYS A FALLAND SPRING PLANARE CONTINGENT ONWHERE THE STATEAND CONFERENCE ISAT WITH COVID-19N...IN BOISE...LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDANO