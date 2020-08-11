Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News

Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News

India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

The third worst-hit country by the pandemic, India has been reporting the highest number of daily cases across the world for the last 13 days, surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher caseload, according to the data shared by the World Health Organization.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark; tally mounts to 26.47 lakh

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 57,982 new COVID-19 cases...
DNA - Published

India records 53,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 22.68 lakh

India, the third country worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, recorded a spike of 53,601 coronavirus...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


COVID-19 cases haven't yet peaked or even plateaued: AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, one of India's leading...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark [Video]

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 26 lakh mark on August 17. The spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in country..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus Stats Snapshot 8-16-20 [Video]

Coronavirus Stats Snapshot 8-16-20

Florida's two-week positivity rate now sits at 9.41%.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published