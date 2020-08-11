Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News

India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

The third worst-hit country by the pandemic, India has been reporting the highest number of daily cases across the world for the last 13 days, surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher caseload, according to the data shared by the World Health Organization.