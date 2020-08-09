Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

David Satriano Blues defeat Canucks in OT in Game 3, first win of Western First Round https://t.co/RnzVjm9R8B 30 seconds ago
Province Sports Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT): Schenn breaks away, lifts St. Louis back into series https://t.co/eePUwM4xm8 https://t.co/Fl0SKA1PxB 49 seconds ago
The Province Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT): Schenn breaks away, lifts St. Louis back into series https://t.co/gEp0qN7FQk 49 seconds ago
Liam @ST34MIE @Hexinvir @Canucks If it tells you more about offensive zone pressure the Blues the Canucks have had to bl… https://t.co/GzPEZUnRpY 3 minutes ago
Bleedin' Blue That's #stlblues hockey - high blood pressure and all. https://t.co/6zClQlZyhU 8 minutes ago
Erik Källström 🇿🇦🇸🇪 Sports while i’m asleep
Vancouver Canucks Vs St.Louis Blues (Game 4:7) (Van leads 2-1)
Face-off: 4:30 A.m Swedish… https://t.co/8RAjUiQGhy 10 minutes ago
Andrew Sheehy Brayden Schenn's Overtime Goal helps the St. Louis Blues defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 3 of the Western… https://t.co/HaW2esOeoR 15 minutes ago
Shane(🏒%)🐗 Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues series is super underrated. Hits all the right buttons 21 minutes ago
St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, 08/14/2020
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 08/09/2020
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/09/2020