Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/16/2020
Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Blues - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks battle the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of...
CBC.ca - Published

Blues remain winless in bubble, falling 5-2 to Canucks in playoff opener

Blues remain winless in bubble, falling 5-2 to Canucks in playoff opener Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday in the...
FOX Sports - Published

Canucks top defending champion Blues in Game 1

Vancouver captain Bo Horvat twice as the Canucks defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion St....
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

davidsatriano

David Satriano Blues defeat Canucks in OT in Game 3, first win of Western First Round https://t.co/RnzVjm9R8B 30 seconds ago

provincesports

Province Sports Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT): Schenn breaks away, lifts St. Louis back into series https://t.co/eePUwM4xm8 https://t.co/Fl0SKA1PxB 49 seconds ago

theprovince

The Province Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT): Schenn breaks away, lifts St. Louis back into series https://t.co/gEp0qN7FQk 49 seconds ago

wtg_liam

Liam @ST34MIE @Hexinvir @Canucks If it tells you more about offensive zone pressure the Blues the Canucks have had to bl… https://t.co/GzPEZUnRpY 3 minutes ago

BleedinBlueFS

Bleedin' Blue That's #stlblues hockey - high blood pressure and all. https://t.co/6zClQlZyhU 8 minutes ago

ThRd303

Erik Källström 🇿🇦🇸🇪 Sports while i’m asleep Vancouver Canucks Vs St.Louis Blues (Game 4:7) (Van leads 2-1) Face-off: 4:30 A.m Swedish… https://t.co/8RAjUiQGhy 10 minutes ago

andrewsheehy228

Andrew Sheehy Brayden Schenn's Overtime Goal helps the St. Louis Blues defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 3 of the Western… https://t.co/HaW2esOeoR 15 minutes ago

RealShane9

Shane(🏒%)🐗 Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues series is super underrated. Hits all the right buttons 21 minutes ago


