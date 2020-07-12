Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 CRPF jawans, 1 J and K cop lost lives in terrorist attack in Baramulla

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
2 CRPF jawans, 1 J and K cop lost lives in terrorist attack in Baramulla

2 CRPF jawans, 1 J and K cop lost lives in terrorist attack in Baramulla

Terrorists fired some rounds of fire on a joint naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J and K Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district on August 17.

One Special Police Officer (SPO) of J and K Police and two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives in the attack.

Area has been cordoned off and search is underway to nab the terrorists.

More details are awaited in this regard.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central Reserve Police Force Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force

Policeman martyred, two CRPF jawans critically injured in terror attack J&K's Baramulla

 The terror attack on security forces happened in Kreeri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.
DNA

Policeman, two CRPF jawans martyred in terror attack J&K's Baramulla

 The terror attack on security forces happened in Kreeri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.
DNA
7th time PMG awardee CRPF officer dedicates it to buddy who lost life in terror attack [Video]

7th time PMG awardee CRPF officer dedicates it to buddy who lost life in terror attack

The young Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who has scripted history by receiving 7th PMG, has dedicated his Police Medal for Gallantry to his buddy who lost his life in a fidayeen attack by Jaish-E-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists. 35-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant, Naresh Kumar, has become the officer who has received maximum seven PMG in his service. Naresh has achieved this in 4 years and has been awarded with PMGs for neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with other security forces. Speaking to ANI, Naresh said, "I want to dedicate this PMG to my buddy Shaheed Mohd. Yasin Teli was killed in a fidayeen attack by Jaish terrorists in JandK's Pulwama. Just after that operation, we neutralised 3 Jaish terrorists and for that operation, I have been awarded with PMG this time. The first thing came in my mind was my buddy. So I want to dedicate this PMG to him." "A buddy is the most important person for any person involved in operations. We guard lives of our buddies like a shield and they protect us in the same manner during the operation," he added. Naresh also said that decrease in stone-pelting incidents in the Valley has helped forces in conducting anti-terrorist operations. "Earlier, there were cases when locals used to pelt stones during operation and terrorists used to get benefit of it to flee but now no such thing happens," Naresh said. While speaking about his personal experiences, Naresh said that his parents used to get news of any operations through TV channels. "Nobody gets a chance to talk to the family members during operations. Like any other parents, my parents also used to get news from TV of some operations in Jammu and Kashmir. But the first thing I used to do after finishing the operation was to talk to my parents," Naresh said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Jammu and Kashmir Police Jammu and Kashmir Police State police force of Jammu and Kashmir, India

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed [Video]

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed

At least two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam. Police said that terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. The incident also left a police personnel injured. The policemen belonged to the 20th battalion of IRP. The police personnel were rushed to a hospital for treatment. On reaching the hospital, two of them were declared dead. The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off. IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, "Two terrorists fired indiscriminately on our police party. Two of our jawans were martyred, one injured. We have identified them, they belong to JeM group. We will neutralise the terrorists soon. We get such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26. We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area. Our men were alert and prepared but terrorists came from the rear side and fired on them. In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the attack took place near Nowgam Bypass.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published
Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations [Video]

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also presented cultural program on the eve of rehearsal for Independence Day. This year, India will celebrate 73rd year of Independence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Terrorism Terrorism intentional violence for political purposes

Terrorists gun down two J&K policemen outside Srinagar

 Terrorists fired indicriminately on a Jammu and Kashmir police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city Friday morning, leaving two personnel dead,..
IndiaTimes

Baramulla Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

3 security force personnel killed in terror attack in Baramulla

 Three security force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.
IndiaTimes

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Kamalkote sector

 Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. From 10:45 to 11:45..
IndiaTimes

Kreeri Kreeri Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mishra99deep

दीपक मिश्र RT @Aamitabh2: Salute the martyrdom of two #CRPF jawans and SPO of Jammu & Kashmir police in a terror attack in #Baramulla, J&K. My heartfe… 4 seconds ago

Sudheer74963248

Sudheer pandey RT @ashokgehlot51: Salute the martyrdom of two #CRPF jawans and SPO of Jammu & Kashmir police in a terror attack in #Baramulla, J&K. My hea… 5 seconds ago

kavi_starks

:-) RT @ANI: We believe LeT has carried this attack. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. 3 terrorists escaped after the firing at che… 51 seconds ago

Aamitabh2

Amitabh Agnihotri Salute the martyrdom of two #CRPF jawans and SPO of Jammu & Kashmir police in a terror attack in #Baramulla, J&K. M… https://t.co/SRgdpFwQBd 2 minutes ago

airnews_imphal

AIR News Imphal RT @airnewsalerts: #JammuAndKashmir: Policeman, Two CRPF jawans martyred in terrorist attack in Baramulla district today. 2 minutes ago

yasvant__patel

Yasvant Salute the martyrdom of two #CRPF jawans and SPO of Jammu & Kashmir police in a terror attack in #Baramulla, J&K. M… https://t.co/v6wShFTAxU 3 minutes ago

ashwa_thama

AshwaThama RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: Terrorists attack a Joint Security Naka Party of J&K Police and CRPF at Baramulla’s Kreeri area in North Kash… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations [Video]

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Nityanand Rai remembers bravery of Indian Army during 1959 Indo-China war on 82nd Raising Day of CRPF [Video]

Nityanand Rai remembers bravery of Indian Army during 1959 Indo-China war on 82nd Raising Day of CRPF

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai visited Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on July 27 on the occasion of 82nd Raising Day of CRPF. During his speech, Rai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation [Video]

J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the family of Sheikh Waseem Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore. Bari, the former district president of BJP's Bandipore unit, was murdered by terrorists..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published