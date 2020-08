Death Valley hits 130 degrees today Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago Death Valley hits 130 degrees today Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees. 0

