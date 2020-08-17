Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lightning From Rare Bay Area Thunderstorm Leaves Damage In Its Wake

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Lightning From Rare Bay Area Thunderstorm Leaves Damage In Its Wake

Lightning From Rare Bay Area Thunderstorm Leaves Damage In Its Wake

Maria Medina reports on damage from lightning in form of fires, downed trees across the region (8-16-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Victronix

Victro RT @Ellen_Friedman: Pics/videos of VERY unusual lightning storm SF Bay Area last night (flashes of light woke me up - lightning so rare her… 1 hour ago

Nuculurrabitt

Ben BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @54stormywill54: An “anvil crawler” lightning above San Jose, CA as a line of t-storms continued to move into the Bay Area from the sout… 4 hours ago

54stormywill54

William Justo An “anvil crawler” lightning above San Jose, CA as a line of t-storms continued to move into the Bay Area from the… https://t.co/AfQSqgjPKJ 5 hours ago

54stormywill54

William Justo An “anvil crawler” lightning above San Jose, CA as a line of t-storms continued to move into the Bay Area from the… https://t.co/12YNMWNhkG 6 hours ago

RedCrossNorCal

Red Cross Northern California Coastal RT @abc7newsbayarea: From Santa Clara County to Marin County, fire crews are working to contain multiple #lightning caused fires throughout… 7 hours ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News From Santa Clara County to Marin County, fire crews are working to contain multiple #lightning caused fires through… https://t.co/PiRtg7mxM9 7 hours ago

bookmarqy

Mark Conley-Buchsieb RT @robvato: Unbenownst to most, last night's extremely rare thunder & lightning in the Bay Area was me conjuring spirits in preparation to… 8 hours ago

OldCrowNest

Old Crow RT @JobinaFortson: Whoa!! I’m from the south so thunderstorms are normal to me. But I don’t think I’ve ever heard booms like this with the… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Unusual Weather Conditions Led To Rare Bay Area Thunderstorm [Video]

Unusual Weather Conditions Led To Rare Bay Area Thunderstorm

Team coverage on what conditions led to rare thunder showers in the Bay Area amid heat wave (8-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published