Hundreds protest in Madrid against mandatory face coverings

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (August 16) to protest the mandatory wearing of face coverings and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the spr

Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (August 16) to protest the mandatory wearing of face coverings and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the spread of COVID-19.




Hundreds in Madrid protest against the mandatory use of face masks

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Colon Square in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of...
SBS - Published

Coronavirus: Hundreds gather in Madrid for anti-mask protest

Crowds gathered in the Spanish capital on Sunday to protest against the mandatory use of face masks.
BBC News - Published


