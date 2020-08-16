Hundreds protest in Madrid against mandatory face coverings Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:24s - Published Hundreds protest in Madrid against mandatory face coverings Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (August 16) to protest the mandatory wearing of face coverings and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the spr 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (August 16) to protest the mandatory wearing of face coverings and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the spread of COVID-19.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hundreds in Madrid protest against the mandatory use of face masks Hundreds of protesters gathered at Colon Square in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of...

SBS - Published 3 days ago



Coronavirus: Hundreds gather in Madrid for anti-mask protest Crowds gathered in the Spanish capital on Sunday to protest against the mandatory use of face masks.

BBC News - Published 3 days ago



