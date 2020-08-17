Tory MP: 'Exam grading system is a shambles'

❁ Rachy ❁ (ElysianCreationsArt) The exam/grading/Tory system is an absolute mess. 2 days ago

andreas nicolaou Tory voters happy with the way the grading exam system has benefited the private schools and shafted the rest ? 4 days ago

Marci May A-levels:Tory lies call grading system 'fair+robust' after rushed last-minute changes. OFQUAL pulled out of briefin… https://t.co/RUmOidWoFh 4 days ago

Sally Clayden 🇪🇺 RT @gnomeicide: Mess in our exam grading system right now is largely because coalition and Tory governments removed course work and then AS… 5 days ago