Tory MP: 'Exam grading system is a shambles'
Conservative MP Stephen Hammond tells Sky News the A-level results grading system needs sorting out.
Andy Bowdler @AngelaRayner @SDoughtyMP @GavinWilliamson @GMB Sadly, @AngelaRayner, @SDoughtyMP underlying exam grading system ev… https://t.co/8vQflWW0jP 2 days ago
❁ Rachy ❁ (ElysianCreationsArt) The exam/grading/Tory system is an absolute mess. 2 days ago
andreas nicolaou Tory voters happy with the way the grading exam system has benefited the private schools and shafted the rest ? 4 days ago
Marci May A-levels:Tory lies call grading system 'fair+robust' after rushed last-minute changes. OFQUAL pulled out of briefin… https://t.co/RUmOidWoFh 4 days ago
Sally Clayden 🇪🇺 RT @gnomeicide: Mess in our exam grading system right now is largely because coalition and Tory governments removed course work and then AS… 5 days ago
Cab Davidson #FBPE Mess in our exam grading system right now is largely because coalition and Tory governments removed course work and… https://t.co/nb37etxLQa 5 days ago