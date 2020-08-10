Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths in Australia's deadliest day so far

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths in Australia's deadliest day so far

Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths in Australia's deadliest day so far

Australia's Victoria state has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with25 coronavirus deaths.

More than two-thirds of the people who have died in theVictorian outbreak to date were connected to care homes for the elderly.

Ofthe 25 people reported dead on Monday, 22 were linked to such outbreaks.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths on deadliest day of pandemic so far

 Another 25 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria on the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.
SBS

Australia's coronavirus death toll jumps by 17 with new fatalities in Victoria, NSW

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Victoria records another 16 coronavirus deaths, as case numbers continue to drop

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's youngest victim among Victoria's 14 new deaths

 Victoria has confirmed Australia's youngest virus death, a man in his 20s, who was among today's fatality count.Victoria has confirmed 372 new infections and 14..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victorians brace for more deaths despite falling case numbers; NSW on alert as Sydney school cluster grows

Australia has recorded its deadliest day so far in the coronavirus pandemic but there are hopes...
The Age - Published

Another 21 coronavirus deaths on Victoria's deadliest day as infections grow in disability care homes

Victoria has recorded another 21 deaths and 410 new coronavirus cases, taking the national toll to...
SBS - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Another 19 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria as the state records 331 new cases

Victoria has recorded another 331 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths, equalling yesterday as the...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

susanjminter

Susan J. Minter Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/xiY0I2VbFN 23 minutes ago

fehowarth

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/FjHXLiburL 29 minutes ago

fehowarth

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/z5COENM2nV 29 minutes ago

fehowarth

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/dblGiU5pKG 30 minutes ago

fehowarth

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/OXhJDfyt4F 32 minutes ago

janggoworhe

Bee Toro Mobha The Guardian: Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths in Australia's deadliest day so far. https://t.co/g1LcmeKnql @GoogleNewsから 32 minutes ago

Gam3rpunk

hasan dervish Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/xr3kxFy3KO 38 minutes ago

NathanMcGrathSF

ThatNanopunkGuy Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records 25 deaths and 282 new cases, with seven cases in NSW – latest n… https://t.co/QH3Xw5hptO 39 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NY COVID-19 test count hits 7 million; 6 deaths Saturday [Video]

NY COVID-19 test count hits 7 million; 6 deaths Saturday

New York says the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 1% for a ninth consecutive day Saturday.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:16Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,366 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,366

The Government said 41,366 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19, as of Sunday, up five from the day before.Overall, a total of 318,484 cases have been confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published