Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths in Australia's deadliest day so far
Australia's Victoria state has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with25 coronavirus deaths.
More than two-thirds of the people who have died in theVictorian outbreak to date were connected to care homes for the elderly.
Ofthe 25 people reported dead on Monday, 22 were linked to such outbreaks.
