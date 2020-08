Small Airport Rocked by Lightning Strike Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Small Airport Rocked by Lightning Strike Occurred on August 13, 2020 / Williamstown, West Virginia, USAInfo from Licensor: "Filmed at a regional airport during the early stages of a severe thunderstorm just minutes after an incoming flight had landed." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lightning Strike Scarily Close During Heavy Storm



Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Corry, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "This was during a big storm that passed through our small rural town. I was just recording the heavy rain and flood when out of.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:14 Published on June 22, 2020