Lovecraft Country S01E02 Whitey's on the Moon

Lovecraft Country 1x02 "Whitey's on the Moon" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Inexplicably recovered from their terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts – Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her elusive father Samuel (Tony Goldwyn) – who unveil cryptic plans for Atticus’ role in their upcoming “Sons of Adam” ceremony.

Later, after Tic, Leti, and George stumble upon a clue that could lead them to Montrose, each takes an unwelcome walk down memory lane.

Teleplay by Misha Green; directed by Daniel Sackheim.