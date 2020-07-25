Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a fail leader.
"These are not only unfounded allegations but a typical characteristics feature of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi he is a fail leader and these are the frustrated utterance of his," said Patra.
While speaking to ANI in UP's Noida on August 25, the Congress party leader Anil K Shastri spoke on party leadership. He said, "There are certain things lacking in the leadership of Congress party and the most significant one is that meetings are not held between party leaders. If a party leader from a different state comes to Delhi, it is not easy for him to meet senior party leaders here." "If the senior leaders of the Congress party, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi start meeting party leaders then I think 50% of the problem will be solved," he added.
National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, on July 25 lambasted at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his connection with Special Operations Group (SOG). He said that Gehlot is using the SOG against opposition as a 'caged parrot'.
The fire at the Kerala secretariat has taken a political turn with the BJP and Congress alleging that it is a bid to destroy important evidence linked to the gold smuggling case. Both the BJP and Congress held protests outside the secretariat premises on Tuesday and called for a high level probe into the incident. Congress even called for an NIA probe into the matter as it smelled a conspiracy to destroy papers linked to the gold smuggling case. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the incident and demanded an independent probe into the incident. Congress MLA VT Balram said that they have no faith in the probe announced by the state government and hence called for an NIA probe. ‘Government has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We do not believe in it because the role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement,’ VT Balram told the media. Watch the full video for all the details.
Kerala Police baton-charged workers of Youth Congress protesting against the fire incident at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The police resorted to force after the party workers started marched towards office of Kozhikode Police Chief. Injured persons have been shifted to hospital. BJP and Congress held protest outside the Secretariat yesterday alleging that the incident of fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in gold smuggling case.
The rift within the Congress party is now out in the open. The letter written by 23 prominent party leaders to Sonia Gandhi, calling for an overhaul of the party structure, was dismissed during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday. Instead, the party continued to maintain status-quo and retained Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief. The CWC meeting did have some fiery moments where those who sought changes, and were in a minority in the meeting, were referred to as BJP agents by Gandhi family loyalists. Additionally, the resolution also asked all party leaders to raise issues at party forums and not approach the media to air their grievances. So, the big question remains, is the Congress party headed for a split? Will the young guard, who want an overhaul in the party and fresh elections for all party positions, be sidelined by the old guard and Gandhi family loyalists? Is a split in the Congress imminent? Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha responds to these questions during an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad.
A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Oxygen saturation levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, dropped on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said and added that a team of doctors from AIIMs, Delhi, will take stock of his health in night. A joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be arriving in Goa tonight to take stock of Naik's medical condition, the CM said. The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, he said. The Union minister was admitted in the hospital near here on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
With an aim to increase the speed of cleaning of Dal Lake, the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has procured new high-tech machines through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The indigenous machines have been procured on the advice of a committee of experts. The equipments, worth around Rs 4 crore, include a high capacity de-weeding machine to extract and remove up to 500 tons of lily weeds daily. Speaking to ANI, the Executive Engineer in the Mechanical Division of JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Shafat Jeelani said, "We only had 4 machines instead of 17 and out of those four the life of two machines are now over and its efficiency has also been reduced. The committee experts advised for indigenous equipment for this. As per their recommendations, we have procured indigenous machines for the first time after 2012 through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC, New Delhi)." "Now, we have a set up of high capacity machines of around Rs 4 crore out of which one is high capacity de-weeding machine, 2 dumb barges, 1 self propelled barge and one weed transfer crane in our dockyard. All these equipments have reached here through DMRC," he added. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "This is a big initiative taken by them in the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) department. Earlier also they use to clean it properly but day by day the technology is increasing and locals had also complained about the smell in this area." "This is a big initiative and the new high-tech machines will really going to have a good impact on this. I think it will clean the lake even more as earlier it was only done manually and it is a big initiative taken by LAWDA department," he added. The trial operation of the machines will begin soon, and the locals are hopeful that this will resolve all the cleaning issues of Dal Lake.
'Mazhab nahi sikhata, aapas mein bair rakhna, hindi hain hum, watan hai hindustan hamara' meaning Religion does not teach us to bear ill-will among ourselves; we all are Indians and our homeland is Hindustan. These words from a patriotic song turned into reality when leaders of various faiths assembled at The India Imam Organization's office in New Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. They together chanted slogans awakening national spirit and then hoisted the national flag, spreading the message of unity and universal brotherhood.
Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha lashed out at the Congress part for failing to appoint a leader at the helm even a year after the humiliating 2019 Lok Sabha polls loss. Responding to the the CWC..
