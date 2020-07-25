Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

Srinagar's Dal Lake will now be cleaned with high-tech machines



With an aim to increase the speed of cleaning of Dal Lake, the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has procured new high-tech machines through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The indigenous machines have been procured on the advice of a committee of experts. The equipments, worth around Rs 4 crore, include a high capacity de-weeding machine to extract and remove up to 500 tons of lily weeds daily. Speaking to ANI, the Executive Engineer in the Mechanical Division of JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Shafat Jeelani said, "We only had 4 machines instead of 17 and out of those four the life of two machines are now over and its efficiency has also been reduced. The committee experts advised for indigenous equipment for this. As per their recommendations, we have procured indigenous machines for the first time after 2012 through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC, New Delhi)." "Now, we have a set up of high capacity machines of around Rs 4 crore out of which one is high capacity de-weeding machine, 2 dumb barges, 1 self propelled barge and one weed transfer crane in our dockyard. All these equipments have reached here through DMRC," he added. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "This is a big initiative taken by them in the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) department. Earlier also they use to clean it properly but day by day the technology is increasing and locals had also complained about the smell in this area." "This is a big initiative and the new high-tech machines will really going to have a good impact on this. I think it will clean the lake even more as earlier it was only done manually and it is a big initiative taken by LAWDA department," he added. The trial operation of the machines will begin soon, and the locals are hopeful that this will resolve all the cleaning issues of Dal Lake.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:55 Published on January 1, 1970