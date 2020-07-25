Global  
 

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a fail leader.

"These are not only unfounded allegations but a typical characteristics feature of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi he is a fail leader and these are the frustrated utterance of his," said Patra.

