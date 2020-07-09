'We believe LeT has carried it': IG Kashmir on Baramulla terrorist attack

Terrorists fired some rounds of fire on a joint naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J and K Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district on August 17. One Special Police Officer (SPO) of J and K Police and two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives in the attack. Area has been cordoned off and search is underway to nab the terrorists. More details are awaited in this regard.
At least two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam. Police said that terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. The incident also left a police personnel injured. The policemen belonged to the 20th battalion of IRP. The police personnel were rushed to a hospital for treatment. On reaching the hospital, two of them were declared dead. The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off. IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, "Two terrorists fired indiscriminately on our police party. Two of our jawans were martyred, one injured. We have identified them, they belong to JeM group. We will neutralise the terrorists soon. We get such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26. We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area. Our men were alert and prepared but terrorists came from the rear side and fired on them. In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the attack took place near Nowgam Bypass.
India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.
The young Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who has scripted history by receiving 7th PMG, has dedicated his Police Medal for Gallantry to his buddy who lost his life in a fidayeen attack by Jaish-E-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists. 35-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant, Naresh Kumar, has become the officer who has received maximum seven PMG in his service. Naresh has achieved this in 4 years and has been awarded with PMGs for neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with other security forces. Speaking to ANI, Naresh said, "I want to dedicate this PMG to my buddy Shaheed Mohd. Yasin Teli was killed in a fidayeen attack by Jaish terrorists in JandK's Pulwama. Just after that operation, we neutralised 3 Jaish terrorists and for that operation, I have been awarded with PMG this time. The first thing came in my mind was my buddy. So I want to dedicate this PMG to him." "A buddy is the most important person for any person involved in operations. We guard lives of our buddies like a shield and they protect us in the same manner during the operation," he added. Naresh also said that decrease in stone-pelting incidents in the Valley has helped forces in conducting anti-terrorist operations. "Earlier, there were cases when locals used to pelt stones during operation and terrorists used to get benefit of it to flee but now no such thing happens," Naresh said. While speaking about his personal experiences, Naresh said that his parents used to get news of any operations through TV channels. "Nobody gets a chance to talk to the family members during operations. Like any other parents, my parents also used to get news from TV of some operations in Jammu and Kashmir. But the first thing I used to do after finishing the operation was to talk to my parents," Naresh said.
2 CRPF jawans and a special police officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police were killed when terrorists attacked a joint naka party of the CRPF and the J&K police in Baramulla. They had been injured in the firing by the terrorists and were rushed to hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries. A manhunt has been launched for the terrorists who escaped after firing at the security forces. IG Kashmir police said that 3 terrorists were involved in the attack and they are most likely affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The area has now been cordoned off by security forces as they conduct an operation to nab the terrorists. IG Kashmir said that none of the terrorists who are involved in the attack will be spared. Watch the full video for all the details.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the family of Sheikh Waseem Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore. Bari, the former district president of BJP's Bandipore unit, was murdered by terrorists..
