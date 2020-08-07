Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires

Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires

Nearly 3 billion animals have been killed or displaced by the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, according to scientists who have revealed for the first time the scale of the impact on the country’s native wildlife.

An estimated 143 million mammals, 180 million birds, 51 million frogs and a staggering 2.5 billion reptiles were affected by the fires that burned millions of hectares across Australia.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires – video report [Video]

Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires – video report

Nearly 3 billion animals have been killed or displaced by the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, according to scientists who have revealed for the first time the scale of the impact on the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:52Published
First Koala Joeys Born Since Catastrophic Bush Fires Impacted The Species [Video]

First Koala Joeys Born Since Catastrophic Bush Fires Impacted The Species

?Nine adorable koala joeys have been born in Australia. They're the first to be born since the catastrophic bush fires devastated the country at the start of the year. The Australian Reptile Park..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Cheeky Cockatoo Flings Lorikeets Away From Food Bowl [Video]

Cheeky Cockatoo Flings Lorikeets Away From Food Bowl

Occurred on March 30, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "Australian Cockatoo grabbing rainbow lorikeets by tails and flinging off the table. Trying to police social..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:45Published