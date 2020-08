Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires

Nearly 3 billion animals have been killed or displaced by the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, according to scientists who have revealed for the first time the scale of the impact on the countryโ€™s native wildlife.

An estimated 143 million mammals, 180 million birds, 51 million frogs and a staggering 2.5 billion reptiles were affected by the fires that burned millions of hectares across Australia.