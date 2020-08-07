Almost 3 billion animals affected by Australian bushfires

Nearly 3 billion animals have been killed or displaced by the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, according to scientists who have revealed for the first time the scale of the impact on the country’s native wildlife.

An estimated 143 million mammals, 180 million birds, 51 million frogs and a staggering 2.5 billion reptiles were affected by the fires that burned millions of hectares across Australia.