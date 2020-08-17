The Green Recovery: how to put more electric vehicles on Australia's roads – video

Electric cars are quieter, cheaper to run, more reliable and better for the environment than petrol cars.

So why aren’t we all driving them?

Well, they’re expensive for starters.

Most Australians also worry electric vehicles won’t get them where they need to go.

What happens if you run out of charge on a busy highway, or halfway to work?

The government could easily address these problems. Here’s how.