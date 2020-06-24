Global  
 

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens.

Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to complettion


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

 Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before..
WorldNews

Rangers draw with Livingston to end 100% record

 Livingston bring an end to Rangers' 100% Premiership record as Steven Gerrard's side miss the chance to go eight points clear of Celtic.
BBC News

Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder named Premier League player of season

 Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is named the Premier League player of the season.
BBC News

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 26-13 Leicester Tigers - Rob Baxter's side win on return

 Exeter ease to victory against a new-look Leicester Tigers in their first Premiership game back since the coronavirus suspension.
BBC News

Kai Havertz Kai Havertz German footballer

Lampard denies Havertz bid, focused on City match [Video]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms the club has not bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and are focused on beating Manchester City on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:48Published

Stamford Bridge (stadium) Stamford Bridge (stadium) association football stadium in London

Willian swaps Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal [Video]

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazil winger Willian on a three-yeardeal. The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spentseven years at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure [Video]

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has only good will towards Willianwho looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford [Video]

N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now sit out Tuesday’s trip to Selhurst Park.Kante’s injury proved perhaps the sole blow in Chelsea’s comfortable Saturday night victory at Stamford Bridge, leaving Lampard sweating on the 29-year-old’s fitness.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Willian: Arsenal sign former Chelsea midfielder on free transfer

 Arsenal sign Brazil midfielder Willian on a three-year deal after the 32-year-old's contract with Chelsea expired.
BBC News

Friday's gossip column - Liverpool make contact over Thiago

 Liverpool make contact over Thiago Alcantara, Man Utd to rival Chelsea for Ben Chilwell, Arsenal set to announce Willian, plus more.
BBC News

