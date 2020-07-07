A pop-up coronavirus testing centre has opened in Ilkeston, England's East Midlands, after four people tested positive after drinking in pubs on July 31 and August 1.

Pop-up test centre opens in English town after coronavirus pub scare

Footage from August 16 shows cars at the drive-thru test centre.

Derbyshire County Council said those who tested positive drank in The Market Inn, The Observatory and The Harrow.

According to local media, track and trace proved impossible due to illegible and incomplete information, prompting fears of a local outbreak.

One pub claimed people had deliberately put incorrect contact numbers by merging home phones and mobile numbers.

A government spokesperson said NHS Test and Trace "is working."