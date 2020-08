Solksjaer sees work to be done



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that started with Bruno Fernandesopening the scoring from the spot against Sevilla ended in heartbreak inCologne, where Suso all too easily equalised midway through a first half inwhich the Portuguese could have won another penalty.

