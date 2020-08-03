'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.
He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians.
Prasad lauded the Prime Minister for openly speaking against expansionism during his visit to Ladakh and emphasised that the government will act against anyone who imperils the integrity of the nation.
The Union Minister said that he was proud that many companies had started producing Indian apps and around 7000 applications had come forward.
The minister mentioned Chingari app and said that such homegrown apps will ensure that data of Indians remains safe.
He also added that they have also brought data protection law to stop any data from being stolen by foreign companies.
Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of words over Facebook's alleged leniency towards the ruling BJP has worsened with the Opposition up in arms. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India, and use the platforms to spread hatred and incite violence. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back saying "losers will always be cribbing". Watch the latest headlines on editorji's morning playlist.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on whether the banning of Chinese apps will affect 5G in India. Speaking with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar in an exclusive interview, Prasad said there is a need to examine 5G in India as it is still evolving. “We have decided to allot 5G spectrum on a trial basis,” Prasad said. “We also expect Indian companies to make 5G in India,” the Union Minister added. Prasad also spoke on Make in India and how India now has over 250 factories to manufacture mobiles. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Minister and MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad on August 13 visited Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna to inspect COVID-19 facilities. Union Minister visit come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. He also interacted with the Doctors, medical staff present at the hospital.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.
India has deployed the home made Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter to tackle the Mauritius oil spill. It will extricate oil from a merchant vessel to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to help ongoing efforts to contain the oil spill. A tweet from the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said that 30 tonnes of specialised equipment and 10-member technical response team from Indian Coast Guard arrived in Mauritius on board an Indian Air Force aircraft to assist in salvage, containment and oil spill clean up operations. The release from the embassy also added that the specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and cleanup operations. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil, triggering a state of environmental emergency. India said that its assistance was in keeping with PM Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region. Watch the full video for all the details.
After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or..