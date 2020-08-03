'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.

He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians.

Prasad lauded the Prime Minister for openly speaking against expansionism during his visit to Ladakh and emphasised that the government will act against anyone who imperils the integrity of the nation.

The Union Minister said that he was proud that many companies had started producing Indian apps and around 7000 applications had come forward.

The minister mentioned Chingari app and said that such homegrown apps will ensure that data of Indians remains safe.

He also added that they have also brought data protection law to stop any data from being stolen by foreign companies.

