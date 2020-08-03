Global  
 

'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:07s - Published
'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.

He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians.

Prasad lauded the Prime Minister for openly speaking against expansionism during his visit to Ladakh and emphasised that the government will act against anyone who imperils the integrity of the nation.

The Union Minister said that he was proud that many companies had started producing Indian apps and around 7000 applications had come forward.

The minister mentioned Chingari app and said that such homegrown apps will ensure that data of Indians remains safe.

He also added that they have also brought data protection law to stop any data from being stolen by foreign companies.

Watch this full video for all the details.


Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published
Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published
Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published