Watch: Sand artist pays tribute to 'Incredible Dhoni' and 'Amazing Raina'

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15.

The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups.

Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India career on the same day.

Raina's announcement came minutes after Dhoni declared retirement.

On August 16, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Dhoni and Raina.

Pattnaik created the sand art in Odisha's Puri to pay respect to the cricketers.

Around three tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art.

Acclaimed sand artist Pattnaik is a Padma Shri Awardee.

"There is a cricket bat of around 20 feet length.

There is also a message written on that bat," Pattnaik said.

'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post.

India's one of the finest captains left swarm of his fans heartbroken with the announcement.