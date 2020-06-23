Watch: Sand artist pays tribute to 'Incredible Dhoni' and 'Amazing Raina'

Legendary wicketkeeper batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led India to numerous big victories including world cups, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Batsman and Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings team mate Suresh Raina also bid adieu to blue jersey on August 15. Raina's announcement came minutes after MS Dhoni's declared his retirement. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art of cricketers in Odisha's Puri to pay homage on August 16. Padma Shri Awardee created the art with a message- 'Will miss your amazing shots incredible Dhoni and amazing Raina'. Around 3 tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created replica of Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries from political and religious fields are likely to participate.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated the frontline COVID-19 warriors on August 15. They were facilitated on 74th Independence Day for their selfless efforts amid pandemic. The event took place at Ranchi's Morabadi ground.
A truck caught fire on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place near Sahapur village in Bhadrak district on August 16. The truck was enroute Hyderabad from Kolkata. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.
The return journey of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra will commence on July 01. The preparations are underway in Puri for the return journey and in view of COVID-19, the temple was also sanitized. The annual chariot festival of Puri, known as 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, began on June 23 this year.
It finally happened, folks: Kaia Gerber officially ditched her signature light brown hair for an unexpected sunny blonde hue that screams "surfer girl." Gerber debuted her new look over the weekend in a chic-as-hell Instagram selfie with her hair worn deliberately messy and falling halfway in her face. The 18-year-old model paired her selfie with the simple caption: "zoom bleach," likely referring to the fact that she had to bleach her hair in order go lighter.