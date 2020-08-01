Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest

Up to 17,000 people, including libertarians and anti-vaccination activists, have marched in Berlin to protest against Germany's coronavirus regulations.

Many flouted guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing as they accused the government of 'stealing our freedom'.

While Germany had initial success in containing the virus, infections are rising and its R number has risen above one.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamainWalsh

celticimage 'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/eqF8pDzLSw via @YouTube 3 hours ago

SHAROWSPIRIT

OlgaMaria Carmen F. 'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest – video https://t.co/4qMIZ1TTzb 22 hours ago

Anastez48066911

Pat 'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest – video https://t.co/jx4ZmglBVh 4 days ago

franktalk108211

Chris Chandler @RepMattGaetz @RickSpence15 They want us to be ashamed of ourselves. Shaming is what dictatorships and coercive cul… https://t.co/wol7OE0ogf 4 days ago

blindwillfall

the other biden RT @anonymous4835: Hundreds of thousands of Germans take to the streets chanting "Masks Make Us Slaves" while here in England the Brainwash… 5 days ago

jackiegirl31

jackiegirl31 How come no uptick in cases and deaths since this mass gathering? The scamdemic is over. https://t.co/sf7yUSzm8S 5 days ago

ridgesmiths

hanren2 RT @Ashish22556927: 'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/CkaMXrEffB 🔥Trending video shared… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest – video [Video]

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest – video

Up to 17,000 people, including libertarians and anti-vaccination activists, have marched in Berlin to protest against Germany's coronavirus regulations. Many flouted guidance on wearing masks and..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:32Published
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures [Video]

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Germany has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published