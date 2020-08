Brothers researching COVID-19 impact

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:41s - Published 8 minutes ago

Two brothers who are fighting COVID-19 as infectious disease doctors have studied how Kansas City responded to the 1918 influenza pandemic.

TWO INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERTS IN KANSAS CITY HAVE DONE EXTENSIVE RESEARCH ON BOTH PANDEMICS. DRS. DAVID AND JOEL MCKINSEY HAVE A BROTHERLY AND MEDICAL CONNECTION HERE IN KANSAS CITY. THE INFECTIOUS DISEASE PHYSICIANS ARE TAKING CARE OF COVID-19 PATIENTS AND PRODUCING PAPERS COMPARING THE CURRENT AND PREVIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH CRISES

THEINFECTIOUS DISEASEPHYSICIANS ARE TAKINGCARE OF COVID-19PATIENTS AND PRODUCINGPAPERS COMPARING THECURRENT AND PREVIOUSPUBLIC HEALTH CRISESOBVIOUSLY THE TWODISEASES ARE VERYDIFFERENT, BUT THEMCKINSEY BROTHERS SAYTHE RESPONSE TO THETWO PANDEMICS AREFOLLOWING SIMILARTRAJECTORIES,PARTICULARLY HERE INTHE KANSAS CITY METRO.THEY ALSO SAY THECURRENT GUIDANCEDOESN'T SOUND THATDISSIMILAR FROM WHATMEDICAL EXPERTS TOLDCOMMUNITIES TO DO BACKIN 1918.In retrospect many of the socialdistancing efforts undertaken in19were highly effective.

We knowsocialdistancing works and saveslives.We also learned in 1918 theconsistent messaging and gettingeveryone on the same page withhow to socially distance and howtoprotect ourselves is highlyeffective.THE MCKINSEY BROTHERSTELL ME THAT MESSAGINGCONTINUES TO BE ACHALLENGE TODAY,CALLING IT DISPIRITING TOTHEIR EFFORTS WHENTHEY RUN UP AGAINSTTHOSE NOT IN FAVOR OFWEARING MASKS.

THEYSAY IT'S AN EASY WAY TOSAVE LIVES AND REQUIRESA COMMUNITY EFFORT.TAYLOR AND LINDSAY?WHAT ARE THEMCKINSEY'S AND THEIRCOLLEAGUES ATRESEARCH CONFRONTINGRIGHT NOW?THE DOCTORS TELL METHEIR PATIENT LOADREMAINS CONSISTENT ANDCHALLENGING - THEY SAYTHEY'RE WORKINGHARDER THAN EVER, ANDTHAT IT'S EMOTIONALLYDRAINING TO TAKE CAREOF PEOPLE WHO DON"TGET BETTER DESPITETHEIR BEST EFFORTS.