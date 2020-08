'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway



The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct in-person learning until October 1st. Barron Trump is slated to enter 9th grade in the fall. He attends St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

