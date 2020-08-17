Global  
 

Democratic National Convention Gets Underway Monday Night

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Democratic National Convention Gets Underway Monday Night

Democratic National Convention Gets Underway Monday Night

Skyler Henry reports t will look and feel a lot different due to steps taken because of the pandemic.


What's A Political Convention Without Crowds? Democrats Will Find Out

The all-virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night. The convention will conclude...
NPR - Published

At Democrat's Convention, GOP's Kasich To Say: It's OK To 'Cross The Aisle'

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a prominent Republican, who has been...
NPR - Published

Democratic National Convention, Trump hits the campaign trail, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

The Democratic National Convention kicks off, the NBA playoffs are here and more news to start your...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



DonnaYoungDC

Donna Young Health care is slated to be a key topic at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which gets underway Aug. 17 in… https://t.co/rji6RQ54iA 54 seconds ago

NatAphasiaAssoc

Natl Aphasia Assoc Aphasia at the Democratic National Convention this week. Gabby Giffords will speak on Wednesday, proving that aphas… https://t.co/4zl4RnurGI 4 minutes ago

sra_perola

Sra Perola RT @TVLine: What to Watch Monday: #DNC2020 Gets Underway, Amy Schumer Cooks Again, #IMayDestroyYou and More https://t.co/ixoWi7JqNm https:/… 15 minutes ago

TVLine

TVLine.com What to Watch Monday: #DNC2020 Gets Underway, Amy Schumer Cooks Again, #IMayDestroyYou and More… https://t.co/jMXELphI7t 29 minutes ago

JimmyVielkind

Jimmy Vielkind RT @JimmyVielkind: Mario Cuomo campaigned in poetry. Andrew Cuomo governs in PowerPoint. This week, @NYGovCuomo gets the same platform tha… 30 minutes ago

FMH49962127

#Biden/Harris2020🇺🇸 RT @FMH49962127: Today I turn 56 years young 🥳🎂🍰🍷🎇🎈🎉. The Democratic National Convention gets started on my special day...YAY💋💝💫 https://t.… 47 minutes ago

WendyCrossArt

WENDY👹🏳️‍🌈 As the Democratic National Convention gets underway I still CANNOT BELIEVE the Democratic nominee is Joe Biden 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/4I6IkV5q8g 52 minutes ago

NickBuffo

Nick Buffo Wisconsin gets a moment in the political spotlight as the Democratic National Convention gets underway this week in… https://t.co/CZyPvfDI0a 57 minutes ago


Downtown Milwaukee businesses fear they won't feel any boost from downsized DNC [Video]

Downtown Milwaukee businesses fear they won't feel any boost from downsized DNC

The Milwaukee Business Journal explores financial impact of a downsized Democratic National Convention.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:44Published
An inside look at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee [Video]

An inside look at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

It's not the Democratic National Convention that anyone anticipated but Jessica Jennings, Director of Medial Logistics and Production Operations said the pressure is on to create a seamless event.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published
DNC kicks off in Milwaukee Aug. 17 [Video]

DNC kicks off in Milwaukee Aug. 17

The Democratic National Convention is finally here!

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:19Published